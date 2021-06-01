Lincoln National Corp Makes New $246,000 Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1,073.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,000.

Shares of IDHQ stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $32.46.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

