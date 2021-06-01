Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

