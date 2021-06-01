Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Illumina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $405.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.