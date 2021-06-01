Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 1,436 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 581.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

MCK stock opened at $192.39 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,137 shares of company stock worth $3,379,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

