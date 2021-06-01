LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million.

Shares of LITB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. 3,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,640. The company has a market cap of $311.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 3.34%.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

