Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $115,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000.

NYSEARCA SDS opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

