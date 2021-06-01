Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,006 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 23,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

