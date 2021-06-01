Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 785 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 173,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 93,228 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 345,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aflac by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Aflac by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,942. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

