Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 373 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $497.76 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $310.16 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

