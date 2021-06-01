Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $328,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.