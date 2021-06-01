Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 147,286 shares of company stock worth $5,950,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

MGM opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

