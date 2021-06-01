Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 96.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,983 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $73.45 and a 52 week high of $104.70.

