Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,627 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

