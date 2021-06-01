LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.55% of LendingClub worth $23,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.78. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 20,666 shares valued at $289,983. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.