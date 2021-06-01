Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LGRVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.53. 587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. Legrand has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

