Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LGRVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.53. 587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. Legrand has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

