Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.98

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

