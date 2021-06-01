Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Head-To-Head Review

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Laureate Education and First High-School Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 1 3 0 2.75 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Laureate Education currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.36%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Laureate Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and First High-School Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.02 billion 2.79 -$613.33 million $2.37 6.16 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 2.47 $11.71 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laureate Education.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education -57.92% -7.85% -3.15% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Laureate Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. The company provides its services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

