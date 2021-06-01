Latham Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SWIM) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Latham Group’s (NASDAQ:SWIM) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 2nd. Latham Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $380,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Cline acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

