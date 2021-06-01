Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) has been given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.64.
TSE:LIF traded up C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,524. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$22.20 and a 1 year high of C$46.43.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
