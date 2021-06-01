Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) has been given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.64.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

TSE:LIF traded up C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,524. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$22.20 and a 1 year high of C$46.43.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8791218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.