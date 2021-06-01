L & S Advisors Inc Invests $929,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ASML by 292.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $675.47 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $323.50 and a 52 week high of $679.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $283.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

