KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.74

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 5552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). KT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

