KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.74

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 5552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.
KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
