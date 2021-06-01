Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

KNCRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

