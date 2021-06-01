KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KREF opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

