Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million.

KINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 53,531 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

