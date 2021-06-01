Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $99.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

