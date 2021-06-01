Kingfisher plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share by the home improvement retailer on Monday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KGF stock opened at GBX 362.50 ($4.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 190.31 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 360.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

