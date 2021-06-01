Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.54

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.54 and last traded at $63.11, with a volume of 749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,643 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,882 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

