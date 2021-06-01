Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

