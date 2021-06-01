Keybank National Association OH Sells 198 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

DSGX opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 1.08. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

