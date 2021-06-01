Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 2,415 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.