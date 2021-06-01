Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,834 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

