Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

