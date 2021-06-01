Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,156 shares in the last quarter.

DIV stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

