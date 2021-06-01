Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,832. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

