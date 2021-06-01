Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

