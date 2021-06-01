KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KB Home were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. Raymond James boosted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.