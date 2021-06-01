KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

KZMYY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.