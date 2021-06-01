Katalyo Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $206,608.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00306664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00192189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00986855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033741 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

