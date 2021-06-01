Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stake Lifted by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $23,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

NYSE KSU opened at $297.68 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.75 and its 200-day moving average is $232.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

