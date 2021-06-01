Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSU traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.25. 9,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,470. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

