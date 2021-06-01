JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) Plans GBX 3.29 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON JGGI opened at GBX 428.12 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £640.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 423.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 402.16. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 435 ($5.68).
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust Company Profile
