JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) Plans GBX 3.29 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JGGI opened at GBX 428.12 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £640.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 423.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 402.16. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 435 ($5.68).

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.