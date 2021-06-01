JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $165.78. 104,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,269,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

