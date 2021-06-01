Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

