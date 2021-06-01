Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 254.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $2,652,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,552 shares of company stock worth $12,742,153 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

