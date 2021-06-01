Jason Capitel Sells 741 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Jason Capitel sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $23,771.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,784,546.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Capitel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. 431,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

