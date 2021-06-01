Jason Capitel Sells 741 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Jason Capitel sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $23,771.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,784,546.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jason Capitel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. 431,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.08.
INOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
