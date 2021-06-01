James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.80

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 58083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.