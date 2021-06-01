James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.80

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 58083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

