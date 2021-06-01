Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 29,183 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

