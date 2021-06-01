Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $697,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.08 and a 200-day moving average of $224.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

