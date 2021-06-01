Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $619,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,825,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $369.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

