Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $48,180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 127.64.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

